Webinar

Increasing Your PR Coverage: Your Brand Isn't Boring Your Stories Are

Re-energise your brand - hipster

Ever thought your brand/ industry is "too boring" to land PR? You're wrong. All PR's have the option to increase press coverage through their campaigns. They just need to understand how to find and correctly tell a story that resonates. Listen to Meltwater’s on-demand webinar and hear co-founder & co-managing director Andy Barr from 10 Yetis Digital discuss storytelling opportunities and strategies that (supposedly) “boring” brands can use to increase media exposure.

In 30 minutes you will learn:

  • Proven methods of finding and implementing compelling stories, to make your company seem less dull
  • How to create senior story buy-in, and prevent stories from getting watered down
  • Tips on how to review your story angle
  • Case study examples of less typical companies making their industry sexy through storytelling

Watch the on-demand webinar recording now.

