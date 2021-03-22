The Art of Humour in Social Media Marketing

Humour can be a powerful tool in marketing, and in social media content it's proven to deliver great results. This webinar explores what it takes for brands to successfully create funny content that audiences love and will want to share.

In February Frank PR scored a huge viral hit for its client, Weetabix, with a single funny tweet. Graham Goodkind, Chairman of Frank PR, will give you the inside story of how they created a piece of content that succeeded far beyond their expectations.

We’ll also be joined by stand-up comedian and former Head of Digital & Communities at Innocent Drinks, Helena Langdon, for a discussion on how brands can successfully use humour in their social media marketing activity.

Why does funny content work so well?

What does it take for a brand to pull it off successfully?

Why is it easier for some brands to be funny?

If you want to understand how to create hilarious viral content for your brand or clients, this webinar is essential viewing!