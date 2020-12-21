How to Drive Sales with Influencer Marketing

In today's world of Instagram celebrities and Twitterati, it takes more than just a feature on the evening news and a good press release to win over your customer’s attention.



Even the most traditional companies now recognise that influencer marketing is not only here to stay, but is something that is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the perceptions of your target market. The question is, however… how do you build an influencer marketing strategy that actually drives revenue?



We’re happy to announce that we're partnering with local Influencer Marketing extraordinaires, Superbalist. We'll be taking a deep dive into how to go about planning, implementing and measuring an effective influencer marketing strategy that drives bottom-line ROI.



Don't be the brand that's left behind this year, join Meltwater and Superbalist's Head of Brand, Klyne Maharaj, and equip yourself with the tools necessary to turn #InstaFame into business revenue. To access this free and informative Webinar, fill in your details here.