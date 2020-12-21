Brand owners generally agree on the importance of purpose as a motivator - but we still face challenges in achieving this as a community.



What is the true purpose of purpose-led marketing? Is it simply hype and salience that helps us break through the clutter - or is there something beyond that? And if so, how do we define and measure the impact of it?



By embracing the notion that purpose can drive meaningful work, we go beyond a methodical, ABC approach and tap into creating far more powerful and measurable campaigns.



Join us for the on-demand Meltwater Webinar: How to Create a Purpose Driven Marketing Strategy, where Kanika Mittal, Business Head at Twitter helps us take a deep dive into how purpose-led marketing can help you stand out, and make a tangible impact.