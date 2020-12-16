How to Build Better Buyer Personas on Social

Being a great marketer and driving actual ROI means understanding your consumers better than anybody else. It’s how you gain the competitive edge and make meaningful connections with the people that drive your business.

Consumers come from all different backgrounds, with different beliefs and value systems. There’s no one-size-fits-all marketing strategy that resonates with everyone. Even if you only sell one product, you’ll likely have multiple subsets of customers who all purchase from you for different reasons.

So, what do we do about it?

Data is at the heart of crafting buyer personas – and in a world where not all of it is created equal, social media insights reign supreme.

But knowing how to transform an ocean of scattered chunks of information into a consolidated profile that drives sales, well… that’s another story altogether. So, in order to unpack how you can go about building better buyer personas on social media, we’re partnered with Social Chain’s Head of Data, McVal Osborne, for a morning of insights and flat whites.

