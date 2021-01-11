Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Webinar

How Technology is Changing the PR Industry

PR is all about communication: the message, the medium, the content, and the delivery. And today, we operate with multiple channels of delivery, which are all full of noise, and constantly shifting.

But technology isn’t done providing new ways to distribute information, so it’s important to embrace this digital transformation. The good news? Data activation is an advantage in the PR space— embracing new technologies like AI, ML, and IoT can help you understand your customer better.

You'll learn:

  • How to apply AI, data and machine learning in more effective ways
  • How to clearly deliver accurate communications
  • Why you might need to rethink the skills of your team
  • Steps to take to embrace your own digital transformation

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...