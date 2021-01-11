How PR & Marketing Will Change Post COVID-19

The brand-consumer relationship is changing, and the current health pandemic is accelerating the change.
Today, 76% of consumers expect companies to understand their needs and expectations. But how are brands supposed to engage in personalized conversations or follow the specific needs of their customers without the right data?
We’ll examine how the changing brand-consumer relationship is reshaping organizations’ reliance on data, values, and even corporate structure.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...