Mastering PR today requires influencing, engaging, and building a relationship with an organisation’s key stakeholders to shape the way it is perceived. Learning to keep up with and communicate within this ever-changing landscape can be tough.

This on-demand webinar will cover the key factors affecting PR teams today, the tools you need to strengthen your PR efforts, tips to keep up with the latest trends and how the modern approach to PR can take a more data-driven perspective.

Meltwater, Expedia and FleishmanHillard will cover the following:

Utilising a data-driven approach to PR

AI Risks and Opportunities for PR Professionals

ESG and Executive Positioning

Reputation Reporting and Competitor Analysis

Effective Crisis Management

