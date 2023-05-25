On-Demand Webinar: How Generative AI will transform Marketing in APAC

The introduction of Generative AI has transformed Marketing, especially when it comes to creativity and content generation. The recent buzz is ChatGPT's ability to generate content in a matter of seconds. In this webinar, we will dive into the capabilities of Generative AI and its impact at various stages of marketing.

Our Chief Product Officer, Guillaume Decugis will be sharing concrete use cases for generative AI and how you can integrate it into your marketing toolkit.

We also have Andrew Shee, Executive Creative Director and Chan Su Ling, General Manager for Strategy from Mediabrands Content Studio will present statistics on APAC usage and the implications for our industry that they have seen while working with many brands.

Watch this on-demand and learn how you can start leveraging the full potential of generative AI in your marketing strategy.