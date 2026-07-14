Getting your message across to the right people has always been key in the field of marketing and PR.

But making your audience take action after receiving your message can be complex in the B2B field. Decisions are not typically made by sole individuals and catching their attention is difficult.

One of the most impactful and cost-effective ways to reach your audience is with the help of thought leaders. Together with Belgium's biggest agency - BBC Agency - we have hosted a webinar on how to activate thought leaders for your B2B brand. You can watch this on-demand webinar for free!