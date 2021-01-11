Getting your message across to the right people has always been key in the field of marketing and PR.

But making your audience take action after receiving your message can be complex in the B2B field. Decisions are not typically made by sole individuals and catching their attention is difficult.

One of the most impactful and cost-effective ways to reach your audience is with the help of thought leaders. Together with Belgium's biggest agency - BBC Agency - we have hosted a webinar on how to activate thought leaders for your B2B brand. You can watch this on-demand webinar for free!

You can expect the following topics to be covered during the webinar:

Why influence is important

The centers of influence in B2B

The outside influencer

Best practices for 3d party influencers

The next step, growing your own internal influencers

Featured Speakers



Vince Devos

Media & Performance Planner, BBC

Vince is a Media & Performance Planner at BBC. His job involves the selection and interaction with external partners.

David Weys

Creative Strategist, BBC

David is Creative Strategist at BBC. He oversees the positioning of the brand and the message(s) the audience needs to receive.