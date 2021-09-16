Everyone enjoys getting loads of likes on their posts. It gives us cred, an ego boost, and most importantly, it gets our message out there! But don't let it stop there. If you want to know more about going from LIKES to money, check out our free on-demand webinar with Tomas Wesander and Philip Gozzi.

About the webinar:

Social media and LinkedIn offer the possibility for EVERYONE to establish strong brands, build networks and become "Thought Leaders" within their own respective domains. But what does it take to make this happen? How do you go from Likes to money? If you are looking for tips and tricks on how to turn engagement into money, then check out our webinar with Tomas and Philip, who manage Stjärnsäljarpodden - the business incubator for star salespeople.

After watching this on-demand webinar, you will gain insights into the following:

Tips for building a strong brand

Tips on finding the right target group

How to take your Likes to money

About Stjärnsäljarpodden

Tomas Wesander and Philip Gozzi jointly operate Stjärnsäljarpodden - the business incubator for star salespeople. Stjärnsäljarpodden provides a social sales community to help companies and individuals transform their brands, primarily on LinkedIn, in order to increase sales.