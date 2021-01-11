In this video, you will gain insight into how your business should master Facebook and LinkedIn as marketing channels.

NOTE: You must register via the form to watch the video!

About the video

This webinar shows you how to use Facebook and LinkedIn as marketing channels to your advantage. After seeing this video, you will hopefully be left with a better understanding of Facebook and LinkedIn as marketing channels, in addition to some tips and tricks which will make it a little easier to succeed with these channels.

What you will learn

The difference between LinkedIn and Facebook as marketing channels

Advertising formats on LinkedIn and Facebook

Tips and tricks along the way

About Susanne Vedvik Kalleberg

Susanne is a digital adviser at Nucleus and works with selection and consultancy associated with digital communication on social media. She also has experience from an advertising agency where she has worked with digital consulting, content marketing, development of campaigns, and digital strategy. With a degree in Retail Management from BI Norwegian Business School, Susanne has broad skills in marketing and optimization of the customer experience on digital platforms.