Secrets of a Trend Spotter, Revealed

Do forecasters all sit in a room together and decide what the next trend will be and how to impose their will on the population at large?

Not quite. Their tools are the same ones PR pros use every day—media monitoring and social listening.

Read our latest ebook and learn how to:

Spot trends and align your message to them

Position your brand as one to watch

Create a trend or two of your own

About the Speaker

Janna Stark is an independent trend consultant based in Los Angeles. She works with companies in a multitude of industries, helping them figure out how to take their brand to the next level. Recent collaborations include, Verizon, Hasbro and El Silencio Mezcal. Before venturing out on her own, she worked for two Paris-based trend agencies, Peclers Paris and Promostyl.