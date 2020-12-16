Complete Guide to Crisis Communications

Today's world is markedly different than just 10 years ago. Hyper-connected digitally-enabled consumers can communicate with each other primarily via smartphones, share a variety of content online and even report on brands in an instant via social media and other online forums.
But what happens when a crisis strikes? How do you manage, mitigate and resolve this challenge that many PR professionals, marketing executives and business leaders face when a crisis hits?
In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about crisis communication and issues management. We'll explore the challenges PR professionals face in the middle of a crisis and see how organisations can best protect their reputations using strategies and media monitoring tools before a major incident generates damaging conversations online and in the public.
