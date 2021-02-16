Data Conversations Over Coffee: 2021 Digital Predictions

Grab a fresh cup of coffee and join us for an engaging conversation around data and the digital landscape!

No one could have seen COVID-19 coming, and as we continue to adjust to the aftermath of the global pandemic, what can marketers and businesses expect to see in the coming year?

In this Webinar: Craig Steward, Managing Director for MEA at Corinium Global Intelligence, speaks to Veronica Brits, Key Account Manager at Meltwater Africa and Lays Bammesberger, Key Account Executive at Meltwater Africa, about Meltwater's 2021 Digital Predictions, which has a key focus on the increased use of predictive analytics and understanding consumer behaviour.

Veronica and Lays also share their thoughts on the power of micro-communities and whether or not companies are truly using social listening to improve their customer offering and experience.

Some of the key data analytics trends identified for 2021 include:

More unified data strategies in organisations

An increase in the use of / requirement for real time insights

The combining of internal and external data

Access this webinar and learn how you can use these 2021 Digital Predictions can help you level up your strategies this year.