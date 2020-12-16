Comms Collective: The content consumption habits of UK consumer

A better understanding of the media consumption habits of UK consumers will help you plan your PR campaigns more effectively.

This on-demand event delves into how the best planners in public relations go about their work. Hear multiple speakers discuss the latest in media consumption trends and use insights to optimise your work.

Here's what the agenda looks like:



Talk 1: Creating more relevant audience personas using social media data

Perri Robinson, Enterprise Marketing Manager, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, Meltwater

Talk 2: A Media Consumption Report for the UK

James Turner, founder & CEO, delineate

Talk 3: How to plan a modern, integrated PR campaign

Adam Mack, strategic communications consultant, Plannability

How UK consumers trust of media channels changed during the pandemic

Louise Turner, head of Edelman Intelligence UK & Ireland, Edelman

A Planners Panel: Is planning now the most important element of public relations?

- Daniella Graham, senior strategist, Mischief

- Nathan Kemp, head of creative and planning, Grayling

- Kristian Hoareau Foged, independent insight analyst and strategic communications consultant



Panel themes discussed:

Which tools work best

The difference between PR planning and Ad planning

How important is the relationship between the planner and the creative

Measurement: How to tie your KPIs and benchmarking into the AMEC framework

Complete the form to receive the on-demand recording now!