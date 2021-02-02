Everything business leaders need to know about social media

The social media revolution began over a decade ago and most businesses now implement some kind of strategy for social. But technology doesn’t stand still and social media has evolved significantly over that period – unless you’re working at the coal-face of social every day, it can be difficult for senior executives to keep up with the rapid pace of change.

This eBook provides a high-level overview of the current state of social media, to help VP level executives understand the platforms and strategies that matter.