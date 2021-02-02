Everything business leaders need to know about social media

The social media revolution began over a decade ago and most businesses now implement some kind of strategy for social. But technology doesn’t stand still and social media has evolved significantly over that period – unless you’re working at the coal-face of social every day, it can be difficult for senior executives to keep up with the rapid pace of change.
This eBook provides a high-level overview of the current state of social media, to help VP level executives understand the platforms and strategies that matter.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...