On-Demand Webinar: Bridging The Gap Between Student Expectations & Higher Education Marketing

Are your higher education marketing strategies truly resonating with Gen-Z? In the ever-evolving landscape of higher education marketing, understanding Gen-Z student preferences is essential for developing strategies that truly engage and boost enrollment.

By identifying these differences, marketing leaders in higher education can gain valuable insights to refine their approaches and forge stronger connections with their prospective students. The 2024 Higher Education Marketing Report, conducted by Convince & Convert, reveals eye-opening insights that could transform your approach.

Join Meltwater, in collaboration with Convince & Convert, for an on-demand webinar as we dive into the four critical gaps between student expectations and current marketing efforts:

The Power of YouTube: Discover why YouTube stands out as a "most trusted" channel among students and how to leverage it for maximum engagement.

Discover why YouTube stands out as a "most trusted" channel among students and how to leverage it for maximum engagement. Revitalizing Email Marketing: Contrary to popular belief, email remains a potent tool—even for Gen-Z!

Contrary to popular belief, email remains a potent tool—even for Gen-Z! Embracing User-Generated Content: Understand the growing demand for authentic content from peer sets and how it can influence enrollment decisions.

Understand the growing demand for authentic content from peer sets and how it can influence enrollment decisions. Filling the Information Void: Identify and address the existing gaps in content related to financial aid, housing, career opportunities, and study abroad programs.

Don’t miss this opportunity to align your tactics with the true expectations of Gen-Z students!