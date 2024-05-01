On-Demand Webinar: A Blueprint for Social Media Strategy Success: Building Communities & Engagement

Skip to content
A Blueprint for Social Media Strategy Success: Building Communities & Engagement

Join Meltwater and industry expert Jenny Li Fowler, Director of Social Media Strategy at The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), for an insightful on-demand webinar on mastering organic community-building.

In an age where genuine connections are paramount, learn how to cut through the noise and cultivate meaningful engagement. Discover the secrets to crafting a world-class social media strategy that resonates with your audience and fosters loyalty.

In this session, you'll learn:

  • Proven techniques for developing a robust social media strategy from scratch
  • Strategies for navigating trends, handling crises, and influencing decision-makers
  • Essential metrics to gauge your success and drive continuous improvement

