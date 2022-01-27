3 tips for your 2022 PR-planning

During the webinar we will cover how we can plan and operate in the new hybrid year (when digital and physical meets) when it comes to PR. We will also discuss the challenges and best practices in employer branding to find the right talent and agencies, stepping in to the well-know discussion In-house vs consultants/agencies. As a final topic we will present the importance of reporting, what KPIs to focus on and what tools you can use. In short we will cover:

