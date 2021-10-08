Produced in partnership with Adweek and based on interviews with social experts from 12 leading agencies, this report looks at the trends that will shape marketing in 2021.

As agencies try to bounce back from a disastrous year, they need to understand how the world has changed and what that means for their industry.

To create this report, we asked some of the world's most respected social media practitioners to share their thoughts on where we go from here, and how agencies can succeed in the coming year. Hear from experts including:

Davitha Tiller - Executive Vice President, Social & Integration, Red Havas US

Oliver Yonchev - Managing Director, Social Chain

Philip Trippenbach - Client Strategy Lead, EMEA Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI)

Kieley Taylor - Global Head of Partnerships, GroupM

Ricky Ray Butler - CEO, Branded Entertainment Network

If you're determined to make 2021 a great year for your agency, this eBook is a must read - download your copy now!