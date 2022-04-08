Customer Stories
Meltwater for Universities

Every day, billions of social media conversations collide with news stories and recently published research. Tracking and analyzing how this flow of information shapes the perception of your institution can help you make more informed decisions.

With Meltwater for Universities, you can correctly attribute media coverage, measure media impact, and stay ahead of the competition — all from a centralized place. This modular solution is customizable to best address your specific priorities and challenges.

The #1 Media Intelligence Solution for Universities

Academic institutions have been relying on Meltwater for more than 20 years. During this time, we have developed a deep understanding of the unique needs of marketing and communications professionals in the higher education sector.

Our family of products and solutions are designed to address opportunities and challenges in this space, including attributing coverage to various stakeholders, tracking the interplay of research, citations and media exposure, and supporting real-time insights across a dynamic organization.

Meltwater for Universities Solution at a Glance

Social Media Module

A single destination for reporting across all key social networks.

Topic Analysis Module

Uncover the prevalent themes in the coverage around you and your competitors.

Owned Media Module

Capture content referencing your university is and the impact of that media coverage.

Organization Structure Module

Attribute media coverage to the correct part of the organization.

Citations Module

Analyze how research citations impact media coverage, web traffic, and social engagement in a single view.

Central Dashboard

Quickly view key metrics and insights in one place. This centralized view helps create alignment between departments or teams.

Organization Structure Module

With multiple departments, colleges, institutes, incubators, and facility members, attributing KPIs and media coverage to the correct part of the organization can be challenging. Due to the complexities, some universities settle with simply measuring total university media mentions. This does not shed light on which departments or faculty members are driving the most impactful coverage. Attempting to attribute coverage manually, takes a lot of resources and can be biased.

Our Organization Structure Module was designed to navigate this complexity.

By integrating data around your organizational structure into our platform, the media attribution process becomes radically simpler. Plus, the module updates automatically, so it doesn't become outdated as academics join or leave a department.

  • Automatically create relevant searches for each facet of your organization
  • Measure impact at various levels of the university
A keyword cloud featuring keywords that are specific to universities, like: campus, sports, funding, etc.

Topic Analysis Module

Competing in an international marketplace isn't easy, but tracking how your brand is perceived in other markets can significantly help you attract international students from target regions.

Pulling from our global source base, our Topic Analysis Module illustrates your share of voice within a particular topic against competitors. These insights allow you to uncover prevalent topics in domestic and international coverage and better understand the opportunities and threats facing your brand.

  • Compare the focus of coverage for each competitor to determine the dominant narratives, for example, Teaching Quality, Campus Experience, Sports, Research, or Employment opportunities
Meltwater for Universities — Owned Media Module graph charting media coverage

Owned Media Module

Our platform scans more than 3 million online news articles daily as well as millions of social media posts, so you know when content published from your University is referenced in the press and across social media platforms.

We capture the impact of that article by measuring the resulting web traffic, media pickup, and social media engagement. Not only does this information help you demonstrate ROI, but it can also be used to prioritize what future content you should create. All of these mentions and analytics are displayed in a single, shareable dashboard.

Our goal is to better listen to our community and know what they care about. Using Meltwater not only keeps us informed, but it allows us to interject our thought leaders into the conversations where they can make the biggest positive impact for ODU.

Giovana Genard, Assistant VP for Strategic Communication and Marketing - Old Dominion University

Social Media Module

Whenever somebody mentions your institution on social media or talks about a topic that’s important, you should know about it. Meltwater offers the industry’s most comprehensive social listening capabilities, so you can be sure you never miss a thing.

With more channels than ever to monitor and engage with your community, reporting on your social media marketing activities requires a single source of truth. This module provides a single destination for reporting on the performance of owned social media content and earned social media conversations.

  • Analyze Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more from one destination
  • Search a 15-month archive of social data, including the full Twitter Firehose
  • Benchmark historical patterns with real-time data and perform year-on-year comparisons of key social media metrics
A graphic of two charts within Meltwater's University solution that graph the number of citations a university has received over time

Citations Module

For Universities, published research and academic citations both play a critical role in driving funding, attracting students, and increasing industry engagement; but there’s no easy way to measure the interplay between media coverage and research citations.

This module helps you analyze how research citations impact media coverage, web traffic, and social engagement in a single view.

  • Understand which professors and research areas drive the most citations and exposure for your institution
  • Pinpoint and prioritize the academic publications that consistently cite your research
All your data in one place

Central Dashboard

Data plays a critical role in adjusting and optimizing business strategies, yet nearly 1 in 2 organizations struggle to break down silos and access the right information.

That's why we’ve designed our University solution with a Central Dashboard at the core. This dashboard acts as a single source of truth to provide easily-accessible reports and create alignment between teams or departments. The modular nature of our solution means that you can also adjust the insights displayed in the dashboard to match your needs, creating a single destination for business-critical metrics.

  • View the true impact of communications in one single place
  • Offer a single source of truth for your team 
  • Collaborate with stakeholders using this self-service dashboard

Want to see the University Solution in action?

Customized solution that meets your specific needs

Meltwater for Universities is a modular reporting solution for marketing and communication professionals which can be tailored to deliver real-time insights that help solve specific challenges of your institution. You're able to cherry-pick the modules that support your goals and challenges. Furthermore, our customizable user interface can be adapted for each team member’s individual role, so they only see the tools and information they need to get their job done, free from distractions.

Find out why customers love us

Testimonials

J. Michael Moore, Sr. Media Relations and Online Producer - Emory University Goizueta Business School

Elizabeth Marsh, Asst. Professor Advertising and PR - Florida International University

Elizabeth Marsh, Asst. Professor Advertising and PR - Florida International University

Dr. Annie Specht, Assistant Professor - The Ohio State University

"We saw great value in this social data and introduced the concept of social issue monitoring to other groups within OSU. The organization has now expanded social research to other departments and topics such as animal health and food waste. The great thing about the social web is that we’re not restrained to a set list of topics, so we can conduct research freely as new events arise."

James Haigh, Senior Press Officer - The University of Chichester

"From the outset, we were able to track news and social media coverage to determine which channels were most effective for a medium-sized university on the UK’s south coast, which is an area full of a number of similarly-structured higher education organisations."

Giovana Genard, Assistant VP for Strategic Communication and Marketing - Old Dominion University

"Our goal is to better listen to our community and know what they care about. Using Meltwater not only keeps us informed, but it allows us to interject our thought leaders into the conversations where they can make the biggest positive impact for ODU."

Frequently asked questions

Want to learn more? Fill out the form and we'll be in touch.

