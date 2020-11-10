Prevent substitution and adapt to changing consumer needs

Keep track on the changing needs and demands of consumers, to ensure continued relevance and irreplaceability.
Identify the changing needs and demands of consumers by monitoring trends, sentiment and interests of your audience. Our Audience Intelligence solution helps you segmenting your audience to analyze your different personas. Create online focus group by listening to what your segments are saying online, to identify new trends, demands and insights.
Build consistent exposure and relationships with your existing consumers. Meltwater Engage, our social media management platform, helps you manage your communities and client requests on all your social media profiles. Communicate your USPs to help your brand stand out with our Social Influencers platform.
Monitor unlimited keywords across all channels
Customize email alerts to get real-time notifications
Run omnichannel analyses across news and social media
Access content and dashboards on the Meltwater mobile app
Social customer service and care
Manage multiple social handles and teams
Influencer measurement
Influencer tagging