Understand your Buyers Sentiment and Behaviour

Intimately understand your audiences, the level of demand they present and their behaviour online with Meltwater.
Track mentions of keywords or conversations related to your products or issues related to your brand in real time, with Meltwater media and social media searches. Flexible searching allows you to always know how people feel about your organization and industry, so you can proactively create relevant messaging or make changes to your business. Clickable visualizations allow for real-time insights into trending themes and data. Drill into popular keywords, sentiment, and spikes in conversations to understand how an audience feels about your brand and competitors.
Understanding communities that are driving the social media conversations around topics you care about is challenging and time-consuming. Our reports offer an in-depth and interactive audience profiling solution, so you can take a deep dive into your different community segments. Truly understand what resonates with your audience by discovering their demographics and consumer habits, as well as the individuals and media outlets that are influential over each group.
Consumer segmentation and behavior analysis
Keep track of your brand and products mentions
Analyze your consumers online behaviour
Discover the influencers that your audience is following
Identify the passion points of your consumers
Inform content strategy and audience optimization