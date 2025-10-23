Year-End 2025 Product Release

What’s New
The latest Meltwater product release delivers clarity, speed, and intelligence for PR and marketing professionals, helping them to make smarter, better informed decisions with the agility that today’s fast-changing world demands.
Watch this short video to get a quick overview of this release, or scroll through this page to get more detail on the most exciting new updates to Meltwater.
Who is this for? If you work in PR & Comms, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, or Planning, Insights & Market Research, there are significant AI powered updates that you will want to know about.New to Meltwater? Let us show you a demo.
Release Highlights
Forecast Future Trends with Predictive Analytics
Meltwater’s new predictive analytics use historical patterns and live conversation data to forecast whether a spike in mentions is likely to grow, or fade away, so you know which trends are here to stay and which are just passing noise.
That means no more guesswork. You can act on opportunities before competitors even notice them, flag and neutralize risks early, and invest time and resources with greater confidence. Predictive analytics turns monitoring into foresight, helping you move from reacting to leading the conversation.
See How LLMs Talk About Your Brand, with GenAI Lens
AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini are quickly becoming the primary way people discover and learn about brands. But until now, you’ve had no visibility into how your organization, competitors, or industry are being portrayed in these environments. GenAI Lens changes that.
As the first solution of its kind, GenAI Lens monitors how brands show up across the major AI engines, covering sources from over 90% of the LLM market. With clear visualizations, it reveals sentiment, emotion, key narratives, and misinformation risks, giving you the power to spot reputational threats, track competitor positioning, and shape strategy with confidence. For PR, comms, and marketing professionals, it’s a new lens into the conversations that will define tomorrow’s perception of your brand.
Unified Dashboards: Paid, Earned, Owned in One View
Your paid, earned, and owned strategies already work together, so your reporting should too. With Meltwater’s new Unified Dashboards, you can finally see the full picture in one place. Instead of stitching together separate reports, this connected experience brings social, editorial, and owned media insights into a single, interactive view.
The result? Less time spent wrangling data, more time driving strategy. Teams can align around consistent metrics, share real-time dashboards with stakeholders, and uncover cross-channel insights that reveal how campaigns amplify each other. From share of voice to sentiment to impressions, Unified Dashboards turn fragmented reporting into a clear, collaborative story of brand performance.
Smarter Assistants: AI That Works the Way You Do
Meltwater’s newest AI assistants are built to adapt to your goals, context, and workflows, delivering sharper insights and more control. Mira Projects lets you share goals, competitive context, and saved assets so Mira’s recommendations are tuned to your brand, market, and strategy. With Mira Canvas, you can refine AI outputs directly inside the platform, editing and iterating in real time without breaking your flow.
Smarter Influencer Discovery and Outreach
Finding the right creators just got easier. With new Klear enhancements, you can now discover and connect with influencers using natural language search. Simply describe your ideal partner and get precise, AI-powered matches. Personalized outreach is also simpler than ever, with messaging automatically tailored to your campaign goals, tone, and brand voice.
Meanwhile, enhanced profiles in Media Relations give you a unified, AI-generated view of each journalist or influencer’s coverage and social presence. It’s faster, smarter, and built for the way modern teams work.
New Data Sources: Dow Jones and Deeper YouTube Coverage
Meltwater now brings you Dow Jones premium content, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, The Globe & Mail, and more. With access to trusted sources reaching 6M+ global subscribers, you can spot breaking financial stories, surface paid coverage around your brand or competitors, and inform narratives with unparalleled business context.
We’ve also expanded YouTube monitoring to give you a fuller view of the world’s largest video platform. Gain access to more subscriptions, richer engagement metrics, deeper comment coverage, and expanded historical data, so you can uncover relevant conversations, analyze audience reactions in detail, and track shifts in narratives over time.
See the Future of Brand Intelligence
Request a demo today and experience the 2025 Year-End Release in action.