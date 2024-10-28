These AI-generated Brand Analytics Tabs give you an easy-to-digest snapshot of your brand’s performance based on thousands of online conversations and news stories. As well as natural language summaries of your brand’s performance, the tabs give you tailored insights into volume, narrative, sentiment, and engagement.



Powered by ChatGPT 4.0, the Brand Analytics Tabs give you a complete picture of your brand health in a fraction of the time it would take to compile a comparable report manually.