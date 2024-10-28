Year-End 2024 Product Release
What’s New in Meltwater?
Short on time? Check out these highlights from the product keynote at the recent Meltwater Virtual Summit for a quick overview of the biggest features we've recently added. Looking for more detail? Keep reading to learn about all the improvements included in our Year-End 2024 Release.
Helping You Be Your Best
Our focus has been helping marketers and PR pros to produce better work and achieve more. The improvements we’ve made deliver on this goal by saving you time, giving you insights that drive meaningful action, and empowering you to build strong relationships with stakeholders.
AI assistants and smarter tools mean you can automate tasks and accomplish your goals faster than ever. A more intuitive way of working that makes your life simpler and easier.
Better data leads to better insights. That’s why we never stop investing in the leading data sources and building more powerful tools to surface insights.
Better relationships lead to better results. We’re making it even easier to identify and work with the best journalists and influencers for your brand.
Year-End Release Highlights
Here are a few of the most exciting new features we think you’ll love!
High-quality data is the bedrock of our offering, and as part of this release, we’re pleased to announce that we’ve renewed our partnership with Reddit, providing our customers with even better access to the platform's unique firehose of unfiltered consumer conversations.
Since 2005, Reddit has grown to become one of the most important social media platforms on the web, hosting millions of authentic conversations every day in over 100,000 highly focused communities covering almost every topic imaginable. It’s a powerful source of consumer insight, and now, Meltwater customers have even deeper access to it.
To help you make sense of the vast amounts of data influencer marketing campaigns generate, we’ll soon add the Klear AI assistant. Accessible from anywhere in the platform, the assistant instantly answers your campaign questions, providing insights to understand influencer performance, uncover trends, discover new influencers, and shape your strategy with recommendations tailored to your needs.
This is just one of several enhancements to Klear in this release, designed to make managing your influencer campaigns easier and more streamlined.
You’ll soon be able to boost your organic reach and engagement on TikTok by seamlessly converting your posts into paid ads using Spark Ads. This can be done from within Meltwater Engage in just a few clicks, so you’ll no longer need to switch apps and can experience a more streamlined, time-saving workflow.
This upcoming enhancement includes reporting capabilities, enabling you to track the ROI of your boosted content alongside all other key metrics in Engage, ready to showcase your results to stakeholders.
The calendar view in Engage, our social media management tool, now gives you a complete, shareable view of all your scheduled social media posts across all connected accounts, even if those posts were not created in Meltwater. This simplifies and streamlines your social scheduling to keep all stakeholders informed and aligned on what content is in your publishing pipeline.
Along with other Engage enhancements, this will help your teams create, manage, and optimize content more effectively while driving better alignment and collaboration.
Media Intelligence
New Newsletters Experience
Social Listening & Consumer Intelligence
Unified Listening & Intelligence
Our media intelligence, social listening, and consumer intelligence capabilities will soon merge into one experience, taking these data sources and workflows out of their separate silos and providing you with a unified, streamlined solution. Explore data quickly while also diving deep into consumer insights and trends.
Brand Analytics Tab
A new analytics framework gives you instant insight into your brand performance, with AI-generated summaries of everything important that’s happening around your brand. Get a top-line overview of the situation, details of key metrics, and a relevant content stream, all in one easy-to-digest dashboard.
Shareable Dashboards
Instead of relying on static PDFs to share reports with your stakeholders, our new shareable dashboards allow them to interactively drill down into more detailed insights, even if they don’t have a Meltwater login. This provides a richer experience, without the risk of them accidentally changing or deleting dashboard content.
Media Intelligence & Media Relations
Most Engaged Media Contacts
See email open rates for your media contacts by viewing their individual profile, contact previews, or in your Media Lists. This increased level of detail means you no longer have to guess which contacts are paying attention to your outreach.
Suggested Journalists
Find the most relevant journalists more easily using our new AI-powered search. Simply enter your key messages, pitch, or press release into the search bar, and the tool will now recommend the 200 journalists who are most likely to be interested in your story.
Enhanced Contact Database
We’ve more than doubled the overall number of media contacts, increased information on the beats they cover by 85%, and reduced those with missing emails by half. We’ve also implemented AI tools to automatically detect when journalists move jobs and improved our ability to match authors to published articles.
Social Media Management
Improved Conversations
We’ve completely updated our Conversations tool for managing interactions with your social media audience. It’s faster and more user-friendly, and it introduces helpful new features, like push notifications for new content, the ability to group accounts in a content stream, export content stream to CSV, and more!
Multi-Tier Approval Process
Power up your content approval process with the ability to assign multiple team members to review content, providing more robust feedback and higher-quality output. This increases collaboration and transparency in your content development and reduces the need for repetitive back-and-forth before posts can be signed off.
In-App Video Editor
Instead of needing to jump to an external application to edit videos for your social channels, you can now perform a wide range of edits from within Engage. Trim, crop, resize, and add filters, stickers, text overlays, and effects, all from within the same tool that you publish your content, saving you time and the cost of additional tools.
Influencer Marketing
Influencer Marketing AI Assistant
You will soon be able to interact with our influencer marketing platform using natural language. Whether you want to understand performance metrics, need help choosing the right influencers for your campaign, or brainstorm strategy, simply tell the assistant what you want to do, and it will always be on hand to help.
Competitive Intelligence
Need to know how your influencer marketing strategy compares against your competitors? Klear users can now easily set up dashboards that monitor the activity of competing brands in the influencer marketing space, allowing you to benchmark your performance with newly added audience and influencer insights.
Full Conversation History
Never lose track of an opportunity. Klear’s Centralized Connect Inbox now makes it simple to keep track of email thread history, so you can instantly see all of your organization’s previous conversations with any influencers. This gives you clarity, makes campaign management easier, and empowers you to build stronger relationships.
Media Intelligence
Daily Digest AI Overviews
A time-saving new AI overviews feature will automatically create a summary of the most relevant news each day, giving you a comprehensive snapshot of the main topics in your coverage.
Microsoft Copilot App
Use the power of Microsoft Copilot to uncover insights from Meltwater’s industry leading data stream by simply asking questions in natural language, as though you were having a conversation with a coworker.
