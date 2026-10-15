Meltwater MCP Product Tour
See how Meltwater MCP connects your Meltwater data and assets to the AI tools your team already uses. Ask questions in natural language, explore topics conversationally, and generate cited insights grounded in the Meltwater intelligence your organization relies on.Talk to Sales
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Meltwater MCP FAQs
Your AI assistant or custom agent connects to Meltwater MCP and calls the Meltwater tools it needs to answer a question. The response is generated in the AI environment, using the Meltwater data and assets available through your account.
You can use Meltwater MCP to investigate brand and topic coverage, understand emerging narratives, compare competitors, analyze media and social intelligence, and create first-pass briefs or summaries.
Meltwater MCP is designed for conversational AI workflows and custom agents that need to access Meltwater tools while reasoning through a task. The Meltwater API is designed for programmatic access to structured data, raw mentions, high-volume pipelines, dashboards, BI systems, and custom applications. The two can complement each other.
You need an active Meltwater subscription with MCP access, a supported AI assistant or MCP-compatible agent, and the appropriate permissions from your organization. For custom agents, developers also need to configure an MCP-compatible client and authenticate using the method supported by their Meltwater environment.