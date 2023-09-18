Meltwater – Product Specific Terms

These product specific terms (Product Terms) constitute part of your Agreement to use Meltwater services. We may change these Product Terms at any time by posting a revised version. By using Meltwater services after any changes of these Product Terms, you agree to be bound by the changed terms provided that any changes shall not result in a material reduction of your use of Meltwater services. You shall defend or settle, at your expense, any third party claims against Meltwater related to your breach of these Product Terms. Capitalized terms used in these Product Terms but not defined below are defined in the General Terms and Conditions governing your use of Meltwater services.

1. Use of Media Relations Database

1.1. You acknowledge that by accessing and using any information regarding journalists or content creators in Meltwater’s journalist database, you will process any Personal Data (as defined under GDPR or the applicable definition under other privacy regulations) as a separate and distinct Independent Controller (as defined under GDPR or the applicable definition under other privacy regulators) of this data and shall comply at all times with any applicable data protection laws.

1.2. You acknowledge, confirm and represent that you shall (i) process the Personal Data solely for the purposes set out in the Agreement and in accordance with any applicable data protection laws; (ii) not use any information regarding journalists or content creators provided by Meltwater for purposes outside of the reasonable expectations of the data subject (such as for general marketing purposes) or in another other way that may violate applicable law; (iii) where applicable, provide necessary fair processing notices and obtain relevant permissions or consents for processing Personal Data as required by any applicable data protection laws; (iv) have a lawful basis to process the Personal Data for your purposes; and (v) implement appropriate technical and organizational security measures in relation to any processing of the Personal Data outside the Platform, which shall ensure a level of security appropriate to the risk and at a minimum shall include all the measures required by any applicable data protection laws.

1.3. You warrant that you shall (i) only send communications to Data Subjects (as defined under GDPR or the applicable definition under other privacy regulations) that are relevant and within the reasonable expectations of the data subject; (ii) promptly respond to and comply with any requests from data subjects to exercise their privacy rights; and (iii) to the extent such requests refer to Meltwater's processing activities, notify Meltwater within 5 business days, of any requests from data subjects to exercise their privacy rights.

1.4. You shall notify Meltwater as soon as reasonably practicable upon becoming aware of a personal data breach, not refer to Meltwater in any notification of such breach to any regulatory authority or third party unless required to do so by applicable laws, where so required, provide a copy of any proposed notification to Meltwater and consider in good faith any comments made by Meltwater before notifying the personal data breach to any third parties and, take appropriate measures to address the personal data breach, including measures to mitigate its possible adverse effect.

2.1. You acknowledge that any content generated using artificial intelligence (“AI”) services is powered by OpenAI and Microsoft Azure. You understand that the data submitted through the AI services is transferred to these third parties as listed in our sub-processor list.

2.2. You acknowledge that the AI services are designed to assist users in generating content, but may not always be error-free. Meltwater does not guarantee and is not responsible for the completeness, accuracy, legality or reliability of any generated content.

2.3. You agree to review and make appropriate changes to any generated content before further publication or use. You are fully responsible for any inputs that you provide for the AI services and any use of generated content, including with respect to any potential infringement of third party rights or violation of applicable laws. Meltwater disclaims any liability for any loss, damage or harm resulting from the use of generated content.