Meltwater Digital Summit: The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech

Meltwater invited some of the world’s most respected Marketing, Communications and Tech leaders to bring their exclusive insights to the table for the Meltwater Digital Summit 2020. Access the recordings of the Digital Summit presentations here.

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Chuka Umunna

The ESG lens: What is Intensifying the Reputation Risks for Organisations Across Business and Society

with Chuka Umunna, Executive Director and Head of ESG, Edelman EMEA

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Angela Wiesenmüller

Consumer Research 2.0: Using Social Data and Customer Segmentation to inform your Advertising Strategy

with Angela Wiesenmüller, Marketing Director, EMEA at Meltwater

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Panel Discussion

How Do We Future-Proof Our Industry and Our Careers? [Panel Discussion]

with Ben Smith, Co-Founder at PRMoment / Addy Frederick, Group Communications at Prudential / Graham Biggs, Corporate Communications Director at BMW Group UK / Charlotte West, Executive Director of Global Corporate Communications, Lenovo / Tobi Ruth Adebekun, International Communications at Snap Inc. 

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Farzana Baduel

Crisis and Risk Mitigation in the Era of Accelerating Change

with Farzana Baduel, Founder and CEO at Curzon PR

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Panel Discussion

Customer Experience Post-Covid [Panel Discussion]

with Chris Sutcliffe, Editor at The Drum / Bianca Blades, Digital Consultant for the Global Strategic Team at Uberall / Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero, Chief Marketing Officer at Jumia / Nadia Mohamed, Marketing Director at Mondelez / Rami Zahran, Chief Marketing Officer at Saudi German Hospitals

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Howard Yu

Beyond Disruptive Technologies: How to Prepare for What’s Coming Next

with Howard Yu, LEGO Professor of Management and Innovation at IMD Business School

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Nontokozo Madonsela

The New Workplace; Why Diversity & Inclusion is Good for Your Brand

with Nontokozo Madonsela, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings

Meltwater Digital Summit - The Future of PR, Marketing and Tech - Kudzi Chikumbu, TikTok

The Power of Community and How Platforms Amplify Content Creation in 2021

with Kudzi Chikumbu, Director of the Creator Community at TikTok

