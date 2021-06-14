Challenge

With innovation a part of their brand make-up, Yves Rocher embarked on an influencer marketing strategy. The brand wanted to recruit the best influencers to represent their brand.

Before using Meltwater, searching for the influencers that were aligned with their branding among the myriad of influencers proved to be a difficult task. The only information accessible for the brand's team was to read the content and manually pick stats from the influencers' social media platforms such as the count of followers, likes and the engagement.

This process was painstakingly tedious and time-consuming. The brand struggled to identify influencers which resonated with their values. Manually trawling social media profiles also did not give them access to insights such as demographics, topical discussions, as well as points of interests.

Furthermore, the team was located in a regional office and needed to recommend influencers for different markets. This was an uphill task as the team could only rely on their limited knowledge of local influencer networks in the respective regions.