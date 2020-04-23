Yogurt Top Marketing is a multi-disciplined digital marketing agency focused on delivering a customer-centric service that's driven by results. The diversity of Yogurt Top Marketing's skill set allows them to be able to cover all digital marketing and communication needs, from social media account management, website design and development, brand management, digital PR, SEO & PPC, digital design, email marketing and comprehensive digital marketing strategies.
The amount of conversations taking place online is increasing by the second. More and more content being published on digital channels means the competition for attention has increased.
Influencers, competitors, prospects and customers are all out there and it is important for the digital marketing activities of any business to identify who they are and what they saying. Identifying conversations on social media, coupled with monitoring news outlets for trends, give a pretty solid foundation for developing your digital marketing strategy.
"It's important to understand what people are saying about specific topics relevant to your brand or industry online as this will influence your forthcoming content plan. Without knowing such insights, we'll be creating content blind, based on assumptions rather than data." Aligning your content with the buyer's journey is crucial if conversion is your aim, as such; content mapping is burrowing itself into most successful marketing strategies. But with so much noise taking place online, our scent for relevant insights is almost certain to be thrown off course. A media monitoring tool is needed to keep us on track so that we can effectively map our customer's journey, identify influencers, keep a watchful eye on competitors, understand our impact and ultimately reach our marketing goals.
"Meltwater is at the root of our content marketing tree. The insights pulled through the media monitoring tool help us build the basis for our content, email and social media strategies. Different audiences require different content, for example landing pages, calls to action and nurture flows. Meltwater enables us to build customer personas more effectively so that we can facilitate those different types of conversations depending on where the customer is in the buyer cycle."
Adam Šapić, Digital Marketing Manager & Strategist
Not only this, but using a media intelligence tool can also help boost the chances of conversion! “Meltwater is a fantastic tool for sourcing influencers. We find them and add them to lists before building and nurturing relationships. More coverage from reputable sources means more external links to your website, which in turn influences your ranking within search engine results for specific keywords/ phrases.”
Yogurt Top Marketing also makes use of brand advocates as a form of influencer. “Without Meltwater, we would miss opportunities when it comes to building relationships with brand advocates. Once we identify those who regularly engage with or speak positively about our company, we invite them to test and review our services. This is a great way to boost favourable word of mouth and buzz around Yogurt Top Marketing’s clients.”
Yogurt Top Marketing then use Meltwater’s media monitoring tool to measure whether they have been successful in meeting their clients’ KPIs and objectives. “We use measurement data to further optimize campaigns.”
"Monitoring conversations on social media and news articles is a crucial part of the 'Yogurt Top Method', our model of digital marketing. The first stage of the method involves listening out for and analyzing conversations about your target audience, affiliates, industry influencers and competitors. It's important to understand what people are saying about specific topics relevant to your brand or industry online as this will influence your forthcoming content plan."
"The beauty of Meltwater's Boolean search query method is that it allows you to include multiple variations and exclusions for unlimited keywords so your search results are very accurate. For example, we want to track all mentions of our celebrity client Jay Gardner. Not everyone knows Jay's surname and sometimes he is mentioned as 'Jay from Geordie Shore'. However, there is more than one Jay Gardner in the world, so we can exclude keywords associated with other Jays that are not relevant for our client. Let's say Yogurt Top Media secures Jay a role in a forthcoming TV show; we can then add that show as an additional search keyword or exclude other keywords related to a Jay Gardner in the USA who is generating a lot of conversations on social media due to an unrelated reason."
"The fact that Meltwater stores historical data is great for new clients because we can backtrack one year and analyze conversations and news articles that have already been published. Historical insight means we do not have to wait for the conversations to occur; we can already identify social media and news trends for a particular industry or target audience niche."