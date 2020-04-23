Solution

Using data to optimize the content strategy

Using a media intelligence tool to help with monitoring conversations on social media and news articles is a crucial part of the ‘Yogurt Top Method’. “Meltwater is at the root of our content marketing tree. The insights pulled through the media monitoring tool help us build the basis for our content, email and social media strategies.” This is primarily executed through the segmentation of customers based on their stage in the customer journey, and then mapping and optimizing content based on this. “Different audiences require different content, for example landing pages, calls to action and nurture flows. Meltwater enables us to build customer personas more effectively so that we can facilitate those different types of conversations depending on where the customer is in the buyer cycle.”

Not only this, but using a media intelligence tool can also help boost the chances of conversion! “Meltwater is a fantastic tool for sourcing influencers. We find them and add them to lists before building and nurturing relationships. More coverage from reputable sources means more external links to your website, which in turn influences your ranking within search engine results for specific keywords/ phrases.”

Yogurt Top Marketing also makes use of brand advocates as a form of influencer. “Without Meltwater, we would miss opportunities when it comes to building relationships with brand advocates. Once we identify those who regularly engage with or speak positively about our company, we invite them to test and review our services. This is a great way to boost favourable word of mouth and buzz around Yogurt Top Marketing’s clients.”

Yogurt Top Marketing then use Meltwater’s media monitoring tool to measure whether they have been successful in meeting their clients’ KPIs and objectives. “We use measurement data to further optimize campaigns.”

