Founded in 2015, with offices in Cape Town and now Johannesburg, Yoco's core mission is the empowerment and growth of entrepreneurs in Africa. Yoco's easy sign-up, quick setup, and no monthly fees has made it the payment partner of choice for over 19,000 SMEs in South Africa— 70% of which had never accepted card payments before. It prides itself on being a technology-driven and customer-centric organization. Using the Yoco Point of Sale App on a smartphone or tablet, along with the integrated mobile card reader, businesses can now securely accept cards at their stores, or on the go.
Effectively Manage Social Media Posts From One Platform
Resolve Queries and Concerns Efficiently
Gain Robust Data Analysis and Reporting on Every Social Platform
In only a few short years, Yoco has grown into one of the most well-known fintech companies in South Africa. However, with rapid expansion came the need to effectively manage and respond to everything happening on their social media channels. They needed accurate and relevant data analysis on social media - and fast.
"With Meltwater Engage, we are able to efficiently respond to comments on our social media, particularly ads which have helped people sign up for Yoco more easily and quickly. It has also helped us manage and deal with online complaints timeously and efficiently as we are able to see a history of all conversations with that person. Through tags, we've been able to track the overall sentiment of messages and comments, report back to the business and develop strategies to manage these. Specifically, the big difference for us was being able to respond to Facebook Ads and even Facebook Paid Dark Ads - which has led to more sign-ups. The Meltwater Team has just been amazing - Derynne and Nathan are so hands-on and helpful and always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the solution works for our business needs."
Robyn Viljoen, Social Media and Community Manager at Yoco
Yoco found that Meltwater Engage offered everything they were looking for - and more. Responding to messages became effortless, all social media channels could be managed from one single platform, sorting out queries and concerns became a quick and easy task and they receive all the social insights and analytics that is relevant to them.
With this, social media became a simple way for Yoco to generate leads and increase sales.
Yoco has been using Meltwater Engage for one year, before which they were using the Meltwater Social Listening Tool, and are not only fans of how the system has helped them, but also how intuitive the interface is and easy to use.
"We get an overall view of every comment and message on all of our social media platforms, we get to schedule posts which saves us so much time - especially scheduled Tweets - and we can track and respond to every incoming message as it happens."
"Meltwater Engage has helped us manage and deal with online complaints efficiently, as we are able to see a history of all conversations with that person and their social reach and influence."
"With the best Meltwater reporting and analytics, we have a much better understanding of every one of our social media account's performance and presence, and also have the insights needed to improve that."
— Robyn Viljoen, Social Media and Community Manager at Yoco