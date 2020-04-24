Solution

Efficient Management Leads to More Sales

Yoco found that Meltwater Engage offered everything they were looking for - and more. Responding to messages became effortless, all social media channels could be managed from one single platform, sorting out queries and concerns became a quick and easy task and they receive all the social insights and analytics that is relevant to them.

With this, social media became a simple way for Yoco to generate leads and increase sales.

Yoco has been using Meltwater Engage for one year, before which they were using the Meltwater Social Listening Tool, and are not only fans of how the system has helped them, but also how intuitive the interface is and easy to use.