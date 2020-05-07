Challenge

Acquiring Real-time Data & Analysis

With over 114 million viewers worldwide, Yahlive is considered one of the youngest and fastest growing satellite broadcasting companies in the region.

Yahlive's comprehensive marketingstrategy is led by industry expert & Marketing Manager, Duaa Zietoun.

From inception, Yahlive was competing against long-time players with a deep-rooted presence in the region, which required insightful data to be able to compete.

Manually tracking and staying up-to-date with the continuous industry changes was both tedious and costly.

In order to achieve continuous growth in viewership, Yahlive also needed to have direct access to a social listening platform to understand general opinion and sentiment surrounding their brand. Today, Yahlive is the number one satellite operator for the Farsi speaking market.