World Wildlife Fund

For nearly 60 years, WWF has worked to help people and nature thrive. As the world's leading conservation organization, WWF works in more than 100 countries. At every level, the organization collaborates with people around the world to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live.
Gain 1.9 million Twitter impressions
Increase followers by 12x
Obtain 5 categories of identified influencers
During the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019, WWF wanted to encourage world leaders attending the #UNGA74 to publicly address the emergency around nature loss and acknowledge that bold action is needed to tackle nature loss, thus promoting greater awareness on securing a #NewDealForNature & People. The main challenge was to target the relevant key messages to the right audiences while making this high-level policy meeting relevant to a mass audience and decision-makers.
"The campaigns we have run with Audience through WWF's @NatureDeal account, have improved our impressions and engagement rate, and directly contributed to a 12x increase in followers."
Joe Dix, Head of Digital, WWF International
During the #UNGA74, WWF had a series of high-level events to engage external partners, in which Audience Insights played a crucial role in identifying key audiences in these events. This enabled the organization to target creative assets such as videos and different key messages to relevant profiles and influencers, and effectively raise awareness of the goal of creating a #NewDealForNature & People.
WWF also used Audience Connect to create tailored audiences on Twitter to target relevant key messages and call to actions for different audience sets through Twitter Ads. The organization monitored the social conversations around #UNGA74 and #NewDealForNature & People, as well as what content performed well.
"One of the overarching challenges for an organisation such as ours is how to deliver real change. It is vital that we're able to ensure the right message reaches the right audience at the right time. Working with Audience on our #NewDealForNature activity, we have been able to quickly and easily identify and reach influential audiences during key moments throughout the campaign."
-Joe Dix, Head of Digital, WWF International