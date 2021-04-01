World Wildlife Fund

Solution

During the #UNGA74, WWF had a series of high-level events to engage external partners, in which Audience Insights played a crucial role in identifying key audiences in these events. This enabled the organization to target creative assets such as videos and different key messages to relevant profiles and influencers, and effectively raise awareness of the goal of creating a #NewDealForNature & People.

WWF also used Audience Connect to create tailored audiences on Twitter to target relevant key messages and call to actions for different audience sets through Twitter Ads. The organization monitored the social conversations around #UNGA74 and #NewDealForNature & People, as well as what content performed well.