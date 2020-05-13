West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority

Challenge

Identifying and Selecting the Right Influencers

West Palm Beach is an ideally located community separated from its famous Palm Beach barrier island neighbor by the LakeWorth Lagoon in southeastern Florida. The population counts 110,000, and thousands of people with a median age of 38 live within three miles of downtown. The city has seen a downtown resurgence in the entertainment and shopping district recently, with fine dining joining plenty of opportunities for entertainment and the arts. The challenge for the DDA now is to promote this lively and vibrant community, attracting visitors in the area while staying in touch with their residents.

Marketing Director Tiffany Faublas says that West Palm Beach DDA was searching for a tool that could direct and manage their communication efforts effectively from the moment their day begins. They wanted the ability to promote the many new campaigns they were creating and targeting at West Palm Beach's various communities. They wanted a win-win for everyone, in which residents can enjoy their downtown, merchants make more sales, and the arts receive new patrons. Achieving all of these, they surmised, would be made possible with the help of social media and its heavy hitters. Connecting with social media influencers active in various categories became a high priority.