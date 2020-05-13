Vricon is a U.S. company serving the global professional geospatial market with technology that uses commercial satellite imagery to accurately represent all visible objects on the earth in 3D. Still in its infancy, the company relies on Meltwater to help generate awareness and establish relationships with media outlets writing about security, science, and technology.
Connect with its target audience to generate awareness
Personalize its outreach to journalists and media outlets
Monitor and measure traditional and social media campaigns
In business for only a year, Vricon has a leading-edge product that needs global exposure. Identifying areas of opportunity was among their first priorities, but the communications team had no monitoring tool available for research. Hoping to increase brand awareness they distributed press releases through BusinessWire, but were not able to target top journalists interested in geospatial imaging.
There became a need for real-time tracking of product mentions across news and social media, as they were unable to capitalize on positive product coverage during and after trade shows and events. With growth the top priority, Vricon needed an all-in-one solution to not only meet today's challenges, but also successfully manage their expected, future growth.
Along with the platform, Vricon values Meltwater's people. "Difference makers," Vricon's Witzig calls them. "They can show you how to get so much more out of your technology."
Dr. Lisa Witzig, Director of Marketing, Vricon
Vricon uses Meltwater's dashboard to target countries showing the most interest in their campaigns. With the influencer database, Vricon can easily identify and pitch story ideas to the most qualified journalists.
When Vricon decided to create a stir earlier this year, they set Meltwater search to alert them to any mentions of Vricon and their competitors at an important industry conference. They then used these alerts to respond in real time over social media. They chose product and features to promote based on trending themes identified through Meltwater. Post-conference reporting continues to guide their efforts.
"As a startup, we can't afford to waste time or money. Meltwater saves us time by accessing all social sites in one platform. We can prove the success of our work by seeing a campaign's reach and the results of influencers sharing our posts. I'd say from an efficiency standpoint, that is big!"
"Meltwater is very easy to work with. I've created multiple contact lists for journalists based on keywords and countries. I have some that are tagged "geospatial," others "3D," and some more tagged "intelligence community." At any time I can pull these lists up and reach out to a journalist knowing they'll care about what I have to say."
"During my post-conference monitoring I found we were picked up by The Associated Press, which is really positive press, so I re-posted it to LinkedIn and elsewhere. Meltwater has been really good at tipping us off and cueing us to seize opportunities like this. With their product and people being global, I find articles I was unaware of and always have someone available for guidance when needed."
— Dr. Lisa Witzig, Director of Marketing