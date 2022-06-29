Challenge

vivo Global is a data-driven company, using statistics and analysis to make optimal business decisions, seek out opportunities, drive its successful expansion, and prove the return on its investments. So vivo Global needed a media intelligence tool to give it clarity on what was being said about the brand and its products, and any news and important announcements coming out of its competitors, in global markets.

Paul Zhao, vivo Global's Overseas PR Lead, said vivo Global needed a monitoring solution that made it possible to meaningfully and accurately monitor vivo's overseas market PR efforts, including in Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, North America, and the rest of the Asia Pacific, at a time when the company was working to boost its global presence. "We needed to be able to track our media coverage across different global markets, but we also needed a way to quantify the performance in each region with tracking tools, metrics and data," he said. "We needed a single, easy-to-use tool that would give us the information necessary to prove our results and show a return on investment." We wanted a tool that also allows us to assess whether we were working with the right media, including influencers, and to understand whether there were better alternatives out there which might deliver a better result for us."