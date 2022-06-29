Introduction
vivo Global is a Chinese multinational manufacturer of smartphones headquartered in Dongguan in Guangdong Province. vivo was founded in 1995, entering the telecommunications and consumer electronics industry, manufacturing landline and wireless phones. Since 2011 the company has also been producing smartphones and since 2014 it has been releasing and marketing those phones under its own brand. In 2021, vivo topped China's smartphone market with a market share of 22 per cent. As part of its global expansion, vivo has grown its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide. It is now the fourth largest smartphone brand worldwide.