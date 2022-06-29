Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

vivo Global

Meltwater allows vivo to meaningfully and accurately monitor vivo's overseas market PR efforts.

Meltwater Enables vivo to:

media icon

Monitor media mentions in 40+ countries

connection icon

Generate detailed reports on-demand

reports icon

Assess and benchmark campaign effectiveness in real time

Introduction

vivo Global is a Chinese multinational manufacturer of smartphones headquartered in Dongguan in Guangdong Province. vivo was founded in 1995, entering the telecommunications and consumer electronics industry, manufacturing landline and wireless phones. Since 2011 the company has also been producing smartphones and since 2014 it has been releasing and marketing those phones under its own brand. In 2021, vivo topped China's smartphone market with a market share of 22 per cent. As part of its global expansion, vivo has grown its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide. It is now the fourth largest smartphone brand worldwide.

"Now when we launch a product we can compare its media performance against other products, other markets, and our competitors. This helps us decide messaging that's tailored to what's happening in a specific market, and we can share data with our team in that market to show them the issue. It means we can tailor our solutions and be really specific in our decision-making. That's invaluable."

Paul Zhao, vivo Global Overseas PR Lead

Challenge

vivo Global is a data-driven company, using statistics and analysis to make optimal business decisions, seek out opportunities, drive its successful expansion, and prove the return on its investments. So vivo Global needed a media intelligence tool to give it clarity on what was being said about the brand and its products, and any news and important announcements coming out of its competitors, in global markets.

Paul Zhao, vivo Global's Overseas PR Lead, said vivo Global needed a monitoring solution that made it possible to meaningfully and accurately monitor vivo's overseas market PR efforts, including in Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, North America, and the rest of the Asia Pacific, at a time when the company was working to boost its global presence. "We needed to be able to track our media coverage across different global markets, but we also needed a way to quantify the performance in each region with tracking tools, metrics and data," he said. "We needed a single, easy-to-use tool that would give us the information necessary to prove our results and show a return on investment." We wanted a tool that also allows us to assess whether we were working with the right media, including influencers, and to understand whether there were better alternatives out there which might deliver a better result for us."

Solution

Meltwater's tools have helped vivo Global revolutionise its media monitoring and business analytics with two platforms: our business intelligence and AI tool, Fairhair; and Klear, our influencer analytics and management platform.

Paul said as a data-driven company, vivo Global understood immediately the potential to harness the power of Meltwater's platform to get a very clear picture of where the company sits in the global smartphone and telecommunications market in terms of media mentions and public sentiment. That's helping the company make better decisions, tailored to specific markets.

Download Success Story