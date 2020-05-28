Meltwater Customer Stories: VisitNorthsealand

Solution

Increasing global awareness and preference

Meltwater helps VisitNorthsealand with analysing and understanding how and where the organisation should direct its communications and marketing efforts. Meltwater's media monitoring helps VisitNorthsealand with optimising its activities and performance in order to obtain its objective of building awareness and preference for North Sealand as a travel destination in Denmark and abroad.

Reporting of media initiatives

For an organisation like VisitNorthsealand, it is important to analyse how activities perform and use the insights found to adapt and optimise future communications and marketing strategies. With Meltwater's in-depth reports, VisitNorthsealand doesn't just get a general overview of of the Danish market, the reports also help VisitNorthsealand understand where to invest in global initiatives.