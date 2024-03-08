Challenge

Not many people associate traveling in Britain with being on a budget, but nowadays visiting Britain is more affordable than ever! That’s why VisitBritain decided to launch its Value Project Europe (#ValueBritain) campaign - with the goal of raising awareness across Europe in how affordable it is to visit Britain.

However, at VisitBritain, influencer activity takes place across international markets, which makes keeping track of the campaign and measuring its performance a challenge. The company needed a solution to vet the prospective influencers, keep track of the content, and measure each influencers' engagements to ensure VisitBritain is on track with reaching the campaign’s KPIs.

Solution

VisitBritain decided to recruit highly engaged travel influencers with an extensive reach across a variety of platforms. With Meltwater Influencer Marketing, VisitBritain discovered the perfect Travel influencers for the campaign and vetted them to ensure they had the relevant audience.

The VisitBritain team used Klear to vet the chosen influencers to ensure they had the right audience for this campaign. VisitBritain were able to track all the campaign’s content and measure its performance automatically.

Results

VisitBritain managed a campaign of 15 influencers from 10 different countries around Europe. These influencers created 135 posts pointing out the value of visiting Britain. With 180k engagements and a 1.7m true reach, Visit Britain continues to show how Influencer marketing provides a much more valuable ROI than traditional marketing methods.