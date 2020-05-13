Solution

New Tools to Reach a New Audience

When breaking news occurs, the Visit Baton Rouge team uses Meltwater social and traditional monitoring to take action. Regardless of where they are, the team relies on the mobile app to stay ahead of the latest story.

Leveraging Meltwater's expansive global monitoring capabilities, VBR discovered that attractions across Baton Rouge were often mentioned in major international publications. Given the city's French roots, VBR was able to turn unexpected coverage in France into a golden opportunity for connecting with a new audience of travel enthusiasts.

Meltwater Engage allows VBR to proactively insert Baton Rouge into trending social conversations and nurture a new generation of travelers. After each engagement, VBRuses the analytics dashboard to gauge the success of its media strategy and to share these ROI figures with their partners, board, and CEO.

"Our CEO expects our plan of attack almost instantaneously, as breaking news is still happening," says Karron Alford, VBR's Director of Marketing. "Having all the facts right at my fingertips and being able quantify coverage as it happens is crucial." Since taking a data-driven approach to influencer engagement, VBR reported a 30% increase in YoY media coverage, and have set their sights on breaking that record again next year.