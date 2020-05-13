Challenge

Focusing More on What Clients' Customers Need to Hear

VC Inc. Marketing has served many large and well-known corporations through the years— including Kodak, CNN, and Novo Nordisk— along with startups and up-and-coming organizations that are anxious to make an impact in the marketplace. It's these growing organizations that cause co-owner Rafe Gomez to refrain from referring to his company as a PR agency. He explains, "I don't really use the word PR because many of the executives and business owners who I connect with think of PR as an indulgence that delivers zero ROI and only celebrities use, and they aren't aware of how it can benefit their organizations."

Instead, Gomez emphasizes the strategic value and bottom-line advantages that he can bring to his clients' customers, especially the opportunity to increase media coverage and sales. Not only does his agency strive to learn about their needs, goals, and challenges, it also pays close attention to the media outlets that they follow. It's a marketplace-driven approach that's guided not by what his clients want to say, but more by what their customers need to hear in order for them to become qualified sales prospects for his clients' products and services.

Given these requirements, Rafe Gomez needed a media communications platform that could identify and enable relationships with industry influencers, shorten the time required to secure contact and coverage, and help generate revenue for his clients with the earned coverage. His firm also wanted to engage with real experts whenever they had questions.