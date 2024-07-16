Uratex Philippines
Uratex has been giving the men and women of the Philippines a good night’s sleep for more than half a century. But the mattress manufacturer’s marketing team was having sleepless nights finding, engaging, working with and monitoring the performance of its influencer campaigns. Uratex Philippines needed a powerful communications tool that would allow it to identify influencers, measure their value and monitor their performance in real time to help build the brand’s visibility and reputation.
Meltwater helps Uratex Philippines to:
Make better, faster, more informed decisions
Optimise its marketing strategies for better results
Identify, verify and monitor influencer collaborations
Meet Uratex Philippines
Uratex Philippines was founded by entrepreneur Robert G. Cheng and his wife, Natividad (now the company’s CEO and president), in 1968 with a dream to provide affordable, high-quality foam mattresses for every Filipino to lie on. The name Uratex is a portmanteau of urathane and latex—two of the primary chemicals used in foam manufacturing.
Over more than half a century, Uratex grew to become a significant player in the foam and bedding industry. It is known for its high-quality foam products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions and industrial foam solutions, and for innovations like its use of memory foam, cooling gel technology and orthopaedic designs.
Uratex is a Philippines success story.
The Challenge Uratex Philippines Faced
Inside Uratex, the marketing and digital marketing teams are charged with finding creative opportunities to promote the brand. Its activities—like achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest game of dominoes made up of humans and mattresses—make headlines and get social media buzz not just in the Philippines but around the world.
The team is responsible for the strategic planning of these visibility-enhancing partnerships, creating the content and the campaigns around them, managing the brand’s social media, marketing best practice around SEO and SEM, and customer engagement and influencer engagement.
It’s that last area that was giving the marketing team those sleepless nights.
Uratex Sleep Business Unit Director Stephen Lee said the team relied heavily on agencies’ influencer networks or manually tracking influencers themselves, then creating a prospecting list, gathering essential data and managing approvals.
“It was time-consuming and inefficient,” he said. “Estimating the value of the influencers was also done manually or through agencies, which again was slow and labour-intensive. It often lead to delays in decision-making and missed opportunities.”
Stephen Lee said Uratex also wanted to monitor the collaboration activities and the content created as they happened.
“The lack of real-time alerts for potential viral content or competitor activities meant significant events were often only identified after they had occurred, reducing our ability to respond promptly,” he said.
“We also needed to be able to accurately measure the success of campaigns and get timely updates on brand performance compared to our competitors, which had always been challenging. That had made it difficult to adjust strategies and optimise future campaigns effectively.”
In short, Uratex Philippines needed:
• Help identifying and verifying the value of social media influencers
• More efficient data-gathering processes and analysis to inform decision-making
• Real-time alerts to monitor campaigns as they happen
• The ability to measure campaign performance and to track competitors.
The Solution Meltwater Provided to Uratex Philippines
Alan Ray Alavarta, Uratex’s Digital Marketing Manager, said the company chose Meltwater because it offered “a holistic, one-stop software solution that addressed all our digital marketing needs”.
That communications solution included:
· Audiense: Meltwater’s audience insight tool
· Klear: Our advanced platform for influencer marketing and management
· Engage: For social media management
· PR Insights Reports: To revolutionise workflows and reporting
· Social Essentials: For global social listening and analytics.
“Meltwater is also widely recognised and used and is especially known for its real-time sentiment monitoring during events, like the Philippine elections, which is exactly the ability we were looking for,” Alavarta said.
“Meltwater just had so many of the product features we needed, like advanced analytics, real-time alerts, and influencer identification. It’s the full suite of product features that really sets Meltwater apart from its competitors.”
How Uratex Philippines is Using Meltwater
Meltwater has significantly improved Uratex’s workflows and success metrics in several key areas.
“The Klear platform has revolutionised our approach to influencer marketing,” Stephen Lee said.
“The decision-making process for engaging influencers and celebrity endorsers is now 70 per cent influenced by Klear. We assess potential collaborators based on Klear’s standards, ensuring they meet specific criteria in terms of their influence level, engagement quality and audience authenticity.
“Meltwater’s real-time monitoring and alerts also allow us to monitor both our own and our competitors’ digital activities as they happen. This allows our team to quickly adapt our strategies based on trends and current activities, which really helps us stay ahead of the market.”
Why Uratex Philippines Loves Meltwater
Uratex is leveraging Meltwater’s tools and functionality to make informed decisions about its influencer and wider digital marketing strategies. But it’s Klear, our influencer marketing platform, that the team particularly loves.
“The comprehensive measurement standards and in-depth analytics have significantly enhanced our ability to select and elevate social influencers and celebrity endorsers,” Stephen Lee said.
“Klear ensures that these collaborators align with Uratex’s brand values and deliver substantial engagement and reach. We really value the Influence Level Measurement metric and the insights into Engagement Quality—which ensures that our influencers’ followers aren’t just numerous but highly interactive and relevant to us.”
Finally, the Uratex marketing team love Klear’s Audience Authenticity Test, which helps verify an influencer’s followers are genuine and therefore avoids wasting time and money on collaborations with influencers with fake or inactive followers.
Peachy Medina, Managing Director of Uratex Philippines said Meltwater had been instrumental in transforming the company’s digital marketing efforts.
“The insights and tools provided by Meltwater have enabled us to make more informed decisions, optimise our strategies and stay ahead of the competition,” she said. “We are thrilled with the results and look forward to continuing our partnership with Meltwater to achieve even greater success.”
