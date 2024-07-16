Meet Uratex Philippines

Uratex Philippines was founded by entrepreneur Robert G. Cheng and his wife, Natividad (now the company’s CEO and president), in 1968 with a dream to provide affordable, high-quality foam mattresses for every Filipino to lie on. The name Uratex is a portmanteau of urathane and latex—two of the primary chemicals used in foam manufacturing.

Over more than half a century, Uratex grew to become a significant player in the foam and bedding industry. It is known for its high-quality foam products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions and industrial foam solutions, and for innovations like its use of memory foam, cooling gel technology and orthopaedic designs.

Uratex is a Philippines success story.

The Challenge Uratex Philippines Faced

Inside Uratex, the marketing and digital marketing teams are charged with finding creative opportunities to promote the brand. Its activities—like achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest game of dominoes made up of humans and mattresses—make headlines and get social media buzz not just in the Philippines but around the world.

The team is responsible for the strategic planning of these visibility-enhancing partnerships, creating the content and the campaigns around them, managing the brand’s social media, marketing best practice around SEO and SEM, and customer engagement and influencer engagement.

It’s that last area that was giving the marketing team those sleepless nights.

Uratex Sleep Business Unit Director Stephen Lee said the team relied heavily on agencies’ influencer networks or manually tracking influencers themselves, then creating a prospecting list, gathering essential data and managing approvals.

“It was time-consuming and inefficient,” he said. “Estimating the value of the influencers was also done manually or through agencies, which again was slow and labour-intensive. It often lead to delays in decision-making and missed opportunities.”

Stephen Lee said Uratex also wanted to monitor the collaboration activities and the content created as they happened.

“The lack of real-time alerts for potential viral content or competitor activities meant significant events were often only identified after they had occurred, reducing our ability to respond promptly,” he said.

“We also needed to be able to accurately measure the success of campaigns and get timely updates on brand performance compared to our competitors, which had always been challenging. That had made it difficult to adjust strategies and optimise future campaigns effectively.”

In short, Uratex Philippines needed:

• Help identifying and verifying the value of social media influencers

• More efficient data-gathering processes and analysis to inform decision-making

• Real-time alerts to monitor campaigns as they happen

• The ability to measure campaign performance and to track competitors.