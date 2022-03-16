About UKZN

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has swiftly established its credentials as a rapidly transforming and research-intensive institution, and has become one of the leading universities in Africa. UKZN is the only merged South African university that has consistently featured in global university rankings over the last five years. Established in 2004, with roots originating in the erstwhile Universities of Natal and Durban-Westville (founded as University Colleges in 1910 and 1960 respectively), this reconfigured Institution is now one of the largest residential universities in South Africa. UKZN’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021 began the journey towards African Scholarship with its vision of UKZN becoming a Premier University of African Scholarship, a journey that enhanced the research character of the University. This enabled UKZN to be ranked as one of Africa’s most prominent universities in terms of its academic quality and research impact.

Rich in tradition, UKZN has a proud heritage of academic excellence and a history of making a transformative impact regionally, nationally, and globally. The recent publication 100 Years of Academic Excellence, 1910-2010 celebrates this tradition and heritage. UKZN remains deeply committed to advancing African scholarship and being an Institution of Choice for staff and students. As a transformative university which nurtures and develops academic talent and diversity among its students and staff, UKZN aspires to create a deep service culture that inspires greatness across the Institution, in its partners, and also the communities it serves.

UKZN currently has five campuses across the two metropoles of eThekwini (Durban) and Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) – which serve as the main hubs of its academic activities.