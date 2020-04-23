Solution

Consolidated Media Intelligence

The University of Chichester now usesMeltwater'smedia intelligence platform to monitor mentions of key brand phrases and related terms, as well as trends and responses to messaging. In doing so, they solve the challenge of pulling high-quality, report-ready data which allows them to draw key insights and measure the impact of their work.

To help solve the problem of having limited resources, the University of Chichester also uses Meltwater media intelligence to expend fewer resources and to form key relationships with journalists and creatives.

As a result, they have been able to connect, engage and work with influencers, who play a key role in promoting the University. The department saves time and is able to set its focus on other pressing tasks. Meltwater's journalist contact management tool offers features such as contact lists, search filters and outreach analysis that can be used by companies to identify relevant journalists, connect and monitor the correspondence.

For the University, forming these relationships has been key to engaging with potential students both on a national and international scale. This allows the University of Chichester to carve a unique tone and stand out among the 156 registered universities in the United Kingdom.