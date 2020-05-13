Challenge

Becoming More Alert to Mentions and Opportunities

As a charity operating in seven locations throughout the Vancouver area, Union Gospel Mission (UGM) relies on more than good word of mouth to support their cause. Fundraising is often a high priority. In the interest of efficiency, it helps when prospective donors know who UGM is if and when they need support and volunteers.

The charity has been around for 8 decades, having first opened their doors in 1940. Generating awareness about the work of UGM is as important today as ever, and plugging into what local people think and say about the charity in social media and on broadcast news channels is vital for engagement.

Union Gospel Mission's communications team is tasked with reporting to senior leaders on community and industry developments. They realized their previous monitoring tool wasn't capturing all of their mentions in social media, especially when people didn't tag them. Their manual searches often came up short as well. After one too many requests for help from their service rep fell on deaf ears, UGM initiated a search for a new solution and partner.

Communications Manager Jeremy Hunka says, "We have limited resources. We want to be good stewards of what we have."