Reporting and analytics that leave no stone unturned

As a multipronged organization encompassing scholarship, research, advocacy, STEM and national development programs, UNCF’s marketing and PR reporting and analysis needs go beyond what can be done manually. Meltwater enables UNCF to collect and analyze the data behind their efforts with accuracy and efficiency.

That capability was crucial for the marketing and PR team as UNCF celebrated its 80th anniversary. With Meltwater’s AI-powered technology, UNCF measured the impact of its comprehensive, nationwide campaign in real-time, using analytics visualizations and shareable reports to understand, prove and build on results.

“We had a number of different events to commemorate our 80th anniversary — we rang the New York Stock Exchange bell, the mayor of New York hosted a benefit at his mansion in D.C. — and we were able to really see through the reports what those events were able to do in different markets,” says Monique LeNoir, Vice President of Branding, Marketing and Communications for UNCF.

Along with in-person activations and targeted social media campaigns, LeNoir and her team rolled out an economic impact report demonstrating how HBCUs strengthen the U.S. economy. Meltwater’s breadth and depth of data offered a comprehensive, accurate view of how those efforts performed.

“We were able to use Meltwater tools to show the success of that strategy,” LeNoir says. “There was so much local coverage, which we would probably not have known about had it not been for Meltwater reports and social media analytics.”

Audience intelligence that delivers “A-ha!” moments

UNCF’s core community has long been HBCU students, alumni and supporters, but Meltwater helps the organization uncover broader audiences that it previously did not reach, such as parents. Audience intelligence reports give the branding, marketing and communications team deep dives into who is sharing UNCF content and which channels they’re sharing it on. That insight allows them to identify new champions and potential partners on social.

“A lot of our influencers and audience that we're finding were not the typical audiences that we thought they would be,” remarks LeNoir. “That's been really helpful in us being able to tailor our message and really share more about who we are.”

With those a-ha moments and discoveries, the team gains competitive insight they can use to push their messages further out into the world. So when Meltwater reveals key conversation leaders or mentions in far-reaching content, UNCF can use those discoveries to refine its strategies and reach key objectives.