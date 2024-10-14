Skip to content
logo
PR & Communications
UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) knows a thing or two about having impact you can prove. Since its inception in 1944, the organization has been a force for expanding students of color’s access to higher education, helping double the number of minority students attending college in the United States. From awarding more than 10,000 scholarships each year to supporting 37 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country through funding and research, the organization has a long track record of getting results. So as UNCF’s branding, marketing and communications department works to optimize their own impact, they look to the numbers — not guesses or gut feelings. That’s why UNCF relies on Meltwater for the data it needs to track, analyze and optimize its strategies.
An image of African-American students in graduation robes walking between aisles of chairs for a Meltwater customer story about UNCF.
Products Used
Social Listening & Analytics
Media Intelligence

Reporting and analytics that leave no stone unturned

As a multipronged organization encompassing scholarship, research, advocacy, STEM and national development programs, UNCF’s marketing and PR reporting and analysis needs go beyond what can be done manually. Meltwater enables UNCF to collect and analyze the data behind their efforts with accuracy and efficiency. 

That capability was crucial for the marketing and PR team as UNCF celebrated its 80th anniversary. With Meltwater’s AI-powered technology, UNCF measured the impact of its comprehensive, nationwide campaign in real-time, using analytics visualizations and shareable reports to understand, prove and build on results. 

“We had a number of different events to commemorate our 80th anniversary — we rang the New York Stock Exchange bell, the mayor of New York hosted a benefit at his mansion in D.C. — and we were able to really see through the reports what those events were able to do in different markets,” says Monique LeNoir, Vice President of Branding, Marketing and Communications for UNCF. 

Along with in-person activations and targeted social media campaigns, LeNoir and her team rolled out an economic impact report demonstrating how HBCUs strengthen the U.S. economy. Meltwater’s breadth and depth of data offered a comprehensive, accurate view of how those efforts performed. 

“We were able to use Meltwater tools to show the success of that strategy,” LeNoir says. “There was so much local coverage, which we would probably not have known about had it not been for Meltwater reports and social media analytics.” 

Audience intelligence that delivers “A-ha!” moments

UNCF’s core community has long been HBCU students, alumni and supporters, but Meltwater helps the organization uncover broader audiences that it previously did not reach, such as parents. Audience intelligence reports give the branding, marketing and communications team deep dives into who is sharing UNCF content and which channels they’re sharing it on. That insight allows them to identify new champions and potential partners on social.

“A lot of our influencers and audience that we're finding were not the typical audiences that we thought they would be,” remarks LeNoir. “That's been really helpful in us being able to tailor our message and really share more about who we are.”

With those a-ha moments and discoveries, the team gains competitive insight they can use to push their messages further out into the world. So when Meltwater reveals key conversation leaders or mentions in far-reaching content, UNCF can use those discoveries to refine its strategies and reach key objectives. 

“Meltwater is cutting-edge and gives us a lot of insight into where the world is going, helping us get the word about UNCF out even further.”

Monique LeNoir, Vice President, Branding, Marketing and Communications, UNCF

The support of a true partnership

In partnering with Meltwater, UNCF gains not only a cutting-edge solution but also the human support it needs to maximize value. From onboarding and beyond, a Meltwater representative is always just a call or click away and ready to provide tailored support.

In bimonthly meetings, UNCF gets a personalized walkthrough of its latest reports to highlight must-know insights and what they mean for the organization. “They even point out our top social media posts, new influencers and potential additions to our media list based on coverage,” says LeNoir. “The meetings have been eye-opening for team members to see how they can use the reports moving forward and how we can use them to inform our strategies around social media, digital media, our website and even traditional media.”

Next-Level Strategies

With Meltwater, UNCF no longer faces common obstacles like too little data or lack of insight, giving the organization more time for what it does best — helping students thrive and succeed in college and beyond. What could Meltwater help your organization do?

Download this case study