U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

Summary

Meltwater Helps USGI

Monitor top tier publications quoting their CEO

"We often see our CEO mentioned in Bloomberg, Barron's, Investors Daily, and other top investment publications, all through our Meltwater account. The daily news digest emails are a fantastic and easy way for me to see what people are saying, and respond to the media in the right way."

Meet all internal and external public relation needs in a single platform

"We needed a quick and efficient way to pull information on relevant reporters, reach out to them, distribute press releases on new products, and send out financial releases. Meltwater has met and exceeded, these needs. The reporting platform and dashboard widgets are more of a bonus."

Benefit from the support of a media and industry expertise

"Meltwater product offerings are always evolving, and I appreciate that our customer service rep knows me and my goals, and lets me know of new features we can benefit from. The platform is great, but it?s the on-demand help I get from my personal rep that makes Meltwater invaluable."

— Holly MacRossin, Public Relations Leader