In order to connect with our audience, we have to evoke emotions and storytelling is a great way to do so. With so many brands and organizations telling stories, Time to Change were unsure how to make theirs stand out and resonate. They decided that being honest, raw and real about the messages they told, as well as who tells them, is the best option. User-generated content then became a massive focus of the campaign. "Before Meltwater, ensuring we had enough content was a struggle. There are so many unsung heroes out there with great wisdom to share that it made sense to make use of this content in our own strategy." Finding those community members is the difficult part, especially without the right tools in place to guide the way. "We're interested in blogs written by people with mental health problems that would typically appear on the 25th page of Google, for example. Only, by the time you get to this page section of Google, the search results are mostly spam sites and, typically, unrecognized blogs become hidden in the digital noise."

Time to Change needed support discovering community members who were a part of their movement but they weren't yet aware, in order to recognize and praise them, as well as improve their content strategy. "One of our main objectives is to create a sustainable movement. We hope Time to Change isn't around for a long period of time as this means we have been successful in what we've set out to do - create an environment without stigma or discrimination."

Since changing attitudes and perceptions is such a large part of the movement, Time to Change must be able to report back on developments. "Reading every social media post is impossible." Time to Change needed a super human pair of eyes that saw and understood online buzz.