The challenge Tier One Entertainment faced

Tracking the success, reach, and impact of hundreds of creators and projects is an enormous task to attempt manually. Tier One Entertainment needed a solution that could provide data-driven measurements and reporting both for their own use, in tracking talent, and for their advertising partners, sponsors, and other clients.

Joanne Llavore, Tier One Entertainment's Chief Commercial Officer, said the company also really needed to be able to dig deep into the data.

To do that effectively, Tier One Entertainment needed a tool that could quickly and easily track, measure, calculate and interpret millions of data points in a constantly evolving digital environment, on demand, in real-time.