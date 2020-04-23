Summary

Meltwater Helps Sunshine Tour To

Monitor Social Media In Real Time

"Meltwater helps with live social media monitoring during each tournament through their dashboard or their app. This makes monitoring social media performance convenient so we don't miss out on the action."

Prove Their Value To Sponsors

"Each report we get from Meltwater has an Advertising Value Equivalent (AVE) value, which demonstrates the amount a sponsor could have paid if they opted to advertise. The AVE value is always more than the amount sponsored which denotes that the sponsor does get more value at a reasonable amount of the sponsorship."

Build Relationships With Journalists

"The reports always show the top publications or journalists that had mentioned the Tour or the tournament the most. This creates an opportunity to invite the publication or the journalist to our future tournaments in order to build a relationship with them."

— Mawethu Mbanga, Corporate Marketing at The Sunshine Tour